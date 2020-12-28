All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
TRENDING NOW: NVIDIA's next-gen AD102 GPU: RTX 4090 twice as fast as the RTX 3090?!

Warner Bros. sees a future of cinema in 2023, HBO Max will settle down

Warner Bros. hopes to return to exclusive cinema releases in 2023, with HBO Max being a bigger star in 2021 and 2022 for releases.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Dec 28 2020 9:31 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Warner Bros. has some big plans for 2021 but the COVID-19 pandemic has wrecked havoc on the cinema industry, forcing WB to push all 2021 movies to debut on its streaming service HBO Max as well as in theaters where it can.

Warner Bros. sees a future of cinema in 2023, HBO Max will settle down 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

But now there are reports that Furiosa, The Color Purple, and Coyote vs. Acme will debut in theaters in 2023, while WB will debut their 2021 movies like The Matrix 4, Dune, The Suicide Squad on HBO Max and in theaters, while Zack Snyder's Justice League will be an exclusive to HBO Max but I see it being big enough that a cinema release will happen.

Variety reports that Warner Bros. "called the unprecedented release strategy, one that drew criticism from all corners of Hollywood, a "unique one-year" model in response to the pandemic. Wednesday's announcement suggests that Warner Bros. intends to continue its commitment to theatrical releases".

WB seems to be laying the foundation for a return to norm in 2023 for cinema releases, meaning the pandemic is over or at least there are situations in play where cinemas can re-open and big tent pole movies can debut in theater again. 2021 will be the year of streaming though, that's for sure.

Furiosa releases on June 23, 2023, while Coyote vs. Acme debuts on July 21, 2023 -- The Color Purple comes out much later in the year on December 20, 2023.

Buy at Amazon

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Ultimate Edition [Blu-ray]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$6.96
$6.96$6.96$6.96
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/28/2020 at 5:15 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:variety.com, gadgets.ndtv.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.