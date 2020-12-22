VR Cover now sells controller grips for Quest 2 Touch controllers

VR Cover today revealed its new Controller Grips for Oculus Quest 2. These new grips transform your Touch controllers with Index-like hand straps that let you loosen your hold without dropping your controllers.

The Oculus Quest 2 is a fantastic VR system, but it lacks some creature comforts that some other headsets offer. For example, Valve's Index controllers offer an over-the-hand strap that attaches the controllers to your palm so you can loosen your grip for specific interactions. Primarily, the straps make it far less likely to throw your controllers when you try to throw something in VR.

The Index controllers are the only controllers with that strap feature, but VR Cover's new accessories bring that option to the new Touch controller. The VR Cover Controller Grip for Quest 2 features a fabric strap to secure the Touch controllers to your hand. They also feature a textured non-slip material to give you a more secure grip on the handles.

The VR Cover Controller Grips for Oculus Quest 2 are available in dark or light grey. They are available now for $29 at both the US and worldwide VR Cover stores.