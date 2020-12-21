It's so cyberpunk running Cyberpunk 2077 on a Nintendo Switch

Cyberpunk 2077 is a dumpster fire on the PS4 and Xbox One but it is cranking away on a Nintendo Switch -- which is awesome.

Cyberpunk 2077 runs like hot trash on the original PS4 and Xbox One, dipping into 15FPS at times and looking like something from the NES days. Well, what about Cyberpunk 2077 on the Nintendo Switch? Check it out:

Nintendrew has managed to get Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Nintendo Switch, but it's not like everyone can easily do it. You will need a modified Nintendo Switch, with Nintendrew warning that getting Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Switch "does involve some modifications that are not endorsed or supported by Nintendo" and adds that "any mod has the potential to brick your system".

He's using a modified version of Android on the Switch (something he goes into during the video) and says that once Android is installed onto the Switch it's "almost too easy to get Cyberpunk 2077 up and running". He notes there are different ways to get Cyberpunk 2077 working on the Nintendo Switch, but he used Google Stadia as the catalyst.

Once Android is installed onto a modified Nintendo Switch, you can download the Stadia app -- where the app will recognize both JoyCon controllers as a single Xbox controller. You won't need to have massively modified key bindings and the time spent doing it, as the button prompts in Cyberpunk 2077 match up with the buttons on the JoyCon controller with 1:1 controls.

In handheld mode the Nintendo Switch is blasting away at 720p from Google Stadia running Cyberpunk 2077, but when docked it'll go up to 1080p and you can use the Pro controller. Nintendrew noted that when docked, the Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia powered version of Cyberpunk 2077 looked compatible to its console counterparts.

It's a great thing to see, one of -- if not the most bleeding edge game of the last decade -- Cyberpunk 2077, running on the Nintendo Switch over the cloud. That is SO cyberpunk.