Among Us betrays PC and comes to consoles in 2021, free on Game Pass

Green is sus! Among Us drops in Xbox in 2021, will be free for all Game Pass console subscribers and is up now on PC Game Pass.

Among Us is already out on Switch, but now it's coming to Xbox consoles in 2021.

First it destroyed your Steam friendships. Now Among Us is coming for your Xbox LIVE friends. Indie sensation Among Us is set to shake up your Xbox social life when it launches on Game Pass and the Xbox Store in 2021.

I'm curious if it'll natively support voice/party chats or not on consoles, or if gamers will have to set up their own private parties like they do on PC via Discord.

Among Us is already available on Game Pass for PC, and can be purchased for $5 from the MS Store. Or you could grab it on Steam or Itch.io for the same price.