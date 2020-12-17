All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Among Us betrays PC and comes to consoles in 2021, free on Game Pass

Green is sus! Among Us drops in Xbox in 2021, will be free for all Game Pass console subscribers and is up now on PC Game Pass.

Published Thu, Dec 17 2020 4:37 PM CST
Among Us is already out on Switch, but now it's coming to Xbox consoles in 2021.

First it destroyed your Steam friendships. Now Among Us is coming for your Xbox LIVE friends. Indie sensation Among Us is set to shake up your Xbox social life when it launches on Game Pass and the Xbox Store in 2021.

I'm curious if it'll natively support voice/party chats or not on consoles, or if gamers will have to set up their own private parties like they do on PC via Discord.

Among Us is already available on Game Pass for PC, and can be purchased for $5 from the MS Store. Or you could grab it on Steam or Itch.io for the same price.

NEWS SOURCE:news.xbox.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

