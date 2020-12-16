All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Among Us is a weird game to release on the Nintendo Switch

Among Us is kind of a strange pick to come to the Switch, be sure to hook up a USB keyboard or use Discord to communicate.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Dec 16 2020 1:32 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Indie sensation Among Us is coming to the Nintendo Switch...but it's kind of a sus game to launch on the handheld-hybrid.

Among Us is a weird game to release on the Nintendo Switch 53 | TweakTown.com

Yesterday Nintendo confirmed Among Us is coming to the Switch. It's a huge deal for developer Innersloth, and the game should sell tremendously well on the Switch--for only $5 you can jump into a high-stakes game of betrayal, lies, framing, and suspicion. There's just one real issue with Among Us on Switch: Communication.

Having fun in Among Us hinges on communication. You need to be able to talk and type to people to confirm your suspicions or to make up a fantastic story on why you're not the killer. The game doesn't technically have voice chat in any version, and you need an external program like Discord to communicate with friends. Even if Among Us did support voice chat on the Switch, you'd have to download the Switch Online app in order to actually chat.

Another big part of communication is typing, which is the main way people talk to one another in Among Us. Typing things out with a JoyCon or even a Switch Pro controller would be a pain. Luckily the Switch dock supports USB keyboards, so just plug one in and you're good to go.

Still, though, I think Among Us is a weird game to bring to the Switch. Not for sales, availability, or that the game doesn't belong on the Switch, but because the Switch doesn't have the best communication features.

Buy at Amazon

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con (HAC-001(-01))

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$299.00
$299.00$299.00$423.98
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/16/2020 at 1:18 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.