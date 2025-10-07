Vampire Survivors getting 4-player online co-op for ultra-addictive chaos

You've asked a thousand times, and now Poncle is listening: Vampire Survivors is officially getting four-player online co-op with the new v1.14 update.

It's official: The OG survivors-like is getting online co-op support for up to four players for maximum carnage.

Ultra-addictive bullet hell indie Vampire Survivors is getting a big update soon, and with it comes online co-op action. Poncle has confirmed that up to 4 players can play online with one another, giving much more player freedom--right now, Vampire Survivors only supports 2-player local co-op.

The developers plan to roll out online co-op alongside four other features/updates/enhancements included in Vampire Survivors' title v1.14 update. It's also possible that a new playable character is revealed. No exact release date has been revealed for v1.14 and the devs just give an "Autumn" window for the content.

The indie has become a sensation across all platforms since launching in late 2022, and estimates indicate as many as 11 million copies sold on Steam alone. Poncle, the team who made Vampire Survivors, has grown so big that it's created its own indie games publishing label.