All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

The first patch for Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond is already out

Respawn Entertainment released the first patch for Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond just four days after launching the game.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Mon, Dec 14 2020 9:23 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond has only been available for three days, and Respawn Entertainment has already released the first patch with a promise of more on the way.

The first patch for Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond is already out 01 | TweakTown.com

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond dropped on December 10 and the response to the game has been mixed at best. Respawn Entertainment took the criticism to heart and quickly moved to fix some of the community's most frequent complaints.

Late Friday, u/Oculus-Mdoran from Oculus Studios announced that a patch would be released early this week, which would address several complaints by adding features and making some tweaks to how the game works.

"By early next week, maybe even sooner than that, we will release a patch that includes:

Smooth turning.

Removes the mission victory screen in between levels but keeps it at the end of missions.

Unlocks the Gallery content from the start of the game.

Fixes weapon grabbing issues in Quartermaster.

Other misc. bug fixes and quality of life improvements."

As of today, that patch is out, and true to Mdoran's word, it includes to above changes.

The new smooth turning option is available in the options menu under "VR Comfort." By default, the turn speed is set to 50%, but you can adjust the speed to your preference. The update also improves weapon and item handling in Quartermaster mode, making it easier to grab weapons off racks and tables. Health packs also now respawn after a short cooldown.

Leading up to the release of Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, Oculus and Respawn touted the video gallery that would teach you all about the history of the war from people who lived through it. At launch, the gallery was locked behind progression points in the game. In response to community complaints, the developer has now made the entire gallery available from the get-go.

The new patch also includes the following changes:

No longer need to choose "Equip" when selecting a multiplayer avatar.

In Multiplayer menus, fixed an issue with the party invite Accept and Decline buttons being difficult to press.

When launching the game for the first time, the initial Options menu now displays correct localized text.

Fixed a respawn issue with the landmines in the Mission 2 Live Fire Gauntlet.

Fixed an issue with truck collision in the Avalanche level.

Various under the hood fixes and optimizations

Respawn Entertainment said another patch would be coming later this week.

Buy at Amazon

Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Gaming Headset

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$299.00
$299.00$399.00$397.34
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/14/2020 at 9:19 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:store.steampowered.com, reddit.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.