Medal of Honor VR's recommended specs are a little bit crazy

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond is one of the most demanding VR titles out there, requiring an i7-9700k, RTX 2080 and 340GB.

The first Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond in nearly a decade is about to launch, and this time it's the series debut in VR. Just as people are getting excited about it, the developer spoiled some people's excitement by revealing the recommended specifications. This is not a minimum VR spec type of game.

VR games have always been somewhat demanding, but you could also get away with playing on relatively modest hardware. When Oculus and HTC launched the Rift and Vive, you needed at least a GTX 970 to drive the headsets.

These days, you'd be hard-pressed to play the most recent games on a modern headset with a card like that. But you could still have a great experience on something like a GTX 1070. And when it came to the CPU, any i5 or better from the last 4 or 5 years would suffice in most games. Not so with Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond. This game needs everything you can throw at it.

u/Oculus-Mdoran, and Oculus Studios employee involved in the Medal of Honor game spilled the beans on Reddit this week that you'll need some serious hardware to get the full experience out of this game.

Mdoran revealed that the recommended specifications include an Intel Core i7-9700K (or comparable AMD Ryzen) processor, 16GB of DDR4 memory, and an NVIDIA RTX 2080 graphics card. They did not suggest an AMD equivalent GPU for the game, although a later edit indicated that the game is more CPU bound than GPU bound, so having a killer CPU is more critical than a top-tier GPU. Mdoran also noted that they have "press playing single player on a [GTX] 1660 + Ryzen 5 3600" with a playable, albeit imperfect experience.

The Oculus Studios representative also emphasized that you should definitely install this game on an SSD, even though you'll need about 340GB of free space to install it.

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond launches for PCVR on December 11. It will be available on the Oculus store and Steam VR.