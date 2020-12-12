Cyberpunk 2077 hits 1188p 60 FPS on PS5 without optimizations

Cyberpunk 2077 runs rough on base PS4 consoles, but fares a lot better on the PS5 thanks to the native boost mode feature.

Cyberpunk 2077 is capped at 30FPS on the base PS4, but can maintain 60FPS on the PS5 along with more favorable dynamic resolution scaling. A new video from Digital Foundry shows how radically different Cyberpunk 2077 can run on the PS5 thanks to the console's built-in boost mode. As is the case for many games, the PS5 automatically adjusts CP2077 to push the PS4 Pro profile settings to the max. Dynamic resolution scaling variables are pushed between 972p - 1188p which are upscaled to fit 1080p and 4K resolution displays. This scaling allows Cyberpunk 2077 to hit 60FPS on the PS5.

The boosted FPS takes away from other parts of the game, though. Population density in Night City is reduced on PS4 Pro/PS5 when running at 60FPS. Heavy use of temporal anti-aliasing and film grain make for blurry graphics, too.

The Xbox Series X, however, has two modes: Quality, which caps out at 30FPS with boosted native resolution (1512p - 1728p), and Performance, which prioritizes FPS. The Series X uses the Xbox One X profile as a baseline, and we know the Xbox One X is marginally more powerful than the PS4 Pro.

Conversely, the PS5 boosts the PS4 Pro settings and unlocks the frame rates.

Once CD Projekt RED releases next-gen optimization patches we'll see the discrepancy between the two consoles even out more (despite the Series X having a ~2TFLOP GPU lead over the PS5).

