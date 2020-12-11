All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

2058 Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech from Cyberpunk 2077 is in Forza Horizon 4

Forza Horizon 4 update drops the 2058 Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech car from Cyberpunk 2077, and it is free -- won't cost you a cent.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Dec 11 2020 8:26 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Cyberpunk 2077 is being enjoyed by millions of gamers right now -- myself included, with a new appearance of the 2058 Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech in Forza Horizon 4.

The new 2058 Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech entry into Forza Horizon 4 is totally free -- but you've got to earn it. You'll need to compete head-to-head in the "NightCity.exe" race, which is a cool way of giving you the car. The trailer looks delicious in 4K and so does the 2058 Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech.

2058 Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech from Cyberpunk 2077 is in Forza Horizon 4 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077: The Complete Official Guide-Collector's Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$28.71
$28.71$27.98$35.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/11/2020 at 7:08 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.