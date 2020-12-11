2058 Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech from Cyberpunk 2077 is in Forza Horizon 4

Forza Horizon 4 update drops the 2058 Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech car from Cyberpunk 2077, and it is free -- won't cost you a cent.

Cyberpunk 2077 is being enjoyed by millions of gamers right now -- myself included, with a new appearance of the 2058 Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech in Forza Horizon 4.

The new 2058 Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech entry into Forza Horizon 4 is totally free -- but you've got to earn it. You'll need to compete head-to-head in the "NightCity.exe" race, which is a cool way of giving you the car. The trailer looks delicious in 4K and so does the 2058 Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech.