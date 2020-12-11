New Ghost n' Goblins Resurrected delivers unique picturebook visuals

Capcom's NES classic hard-as-nails sidescroller Ghosts N' Goblins gets reborn on the Switch with a stylish new animated design.

Old-school sidescroller Ghosts n' Goblins is coming back with a new release on the Nintendo Switch, complete with new weapons and an easy mode.

Ghosts n' Goblins Resurrection merges classic platforming action from the NES days and modern features together in one package. The game brings some nifty new features like a difficulty selector for the first time ever in the series, some upgraded weapons like the hammer and mace, and even magical spells.

Capcom also added in a new Page Mode to help newbies reduce rage bouts and keep their controllers intact. Gamers can now instantly respawn with infinite lives wherever they die--consider this a mix of cheat codes and save states.

Another big change is the Ghost n' Goblins visual style. The game looks much more storybook and picturesque, as if you're playing an interactive version of a fairy tale book. It's a very striking design that kind of reminds me of the old animated Monty Python segments from the 1970s.

This upgrade is interesting to say the least, and every time I scout Capcom's platinum game sales I always wonder why they haven't touched the franchise. It's great to see they're delving deeper in classic IPs now.

Ghost n' Goblins Resurrected releases in February 2021 on Switch for $30.

Check below for more info straight from Capcom: