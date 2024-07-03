VAIO creates the world's lightest portable display, 14 inches, and just 325 grams

VAIO's new impressive 14-inch portable display only weighs 325 grams, which, according to the company, makes it the world's lightest.

VAIO (yes, the former Sony brand) has announced that it has created the world's lightest (and thinnest) portable display with the new VAIO Vision+ 14. The display is designed for those who work in various locations and use a laptop, where a second display would come in handy. The new VAIO Vision+ is a 14-inch 16:10 aspect-ratio portable display with a 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution and weighs 325 grams.

It's undoubtedly light for its dimensions-312 x 12.4 (3.9mm at the thinnest part) x 211mm - but there is a catch: The cover/stand attaches to the display, bringing the total weight up to 440 grams. Yeah, calling it the lightest without factoring in the cover and stand is a little bit 'hmm,' but it still looks like an impressive portable and external display for work.

Carrying a laptop and a portable display isn't ideal; lighter is better, so the VAIO Vision+ 14 is impressive.

And if you're wondering if a thing and light portable display would be flimsy, you needn't worry, as VAIO is known for creating particularly sturdy and robust computer hardware. The VAIO Vision+ was designed in Japan and underwent rigorous quality tests. VAIO engineers randomly select every 50th unit produced to ensure it can withstand heavy use.

The VAIO Vision+ 14 is currently only available in Japan, with a retail price of roughly around $340 USD. Worldwide availability is TBC. Here are the full specs.

  • Product: VAIO Vision+ 14
  • Weight: 325 grams
  • Color: Amber Black
  • Dimensions: 312.0mm (W) × 3.9-12.4 mm (H) 211.1 mm (D)
  • Screen: 14.0 inches (16:10), WUXGA 1920 x 1200 pixels, high brightness, wide viewing angles, wide color gamut
  • I/O: USB Type-C × 2 (USB Power Delivery(PD Pass-through), DisplayPort)
  • Cable: USB Type-C cable (about 1m)
  • Power: 10W or more recommended (65W or more recommended when charging connected devices)
NEWS SOURCE:vaio.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

