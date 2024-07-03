VAIO creates the world's lightest portable display, 14 inches, and just 325 grams

VAIO's new impressive 14-inch portable display only weighs 325 grams, which, according to the company, makes it the world's lightest.

VAIO (yes, the former Sony brand) has announced that it has created the world's lightest (and thinnest) portable display with the new VAIO Vision+ 14. The display is designed for those who work in various locations and use a laptop, where a second display would come in handy. The new VAIO Vision+ is a 14-inch 16:10 aspect-ratio portable display with a 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution and weighs 325 grams.

3

VAIO Vision+ portable display.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

It's undoubtedly light for its dimensions-312 x 12.4 (3.9mm at the thinnest part) x 211mm - but there is a catch: The cover/stand attaches to the display, bringing the total weight up to 440 grams. Yeah, calling it the lightest without factoring in the cover and stand is a little bit 'hmm,' but it still looks like an impressive portable and external display for work.

Carrying a laptop and a portable display isn't ideal; lighter is better, so the VAIO Vision+ 14 is impressive.

And if you're wondering if a thing and light portable display would be flimsy, you needn't worry, as VAIO is known for creating particularly sturdy and robust computer hardware. The VAIO Vision+ was designed in Japan and underwent rigorous quality tests. VAIO engineers randomly select every 50th unit produced to ensure it can withstand heavy use.

The VAIO Vision+ 14 is currently only available in Japan, with a retail price of roughly around $340 USD. Worldwide availability is TBC. Here are the full specs.

3