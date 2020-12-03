All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Google killed another project: Google Poly shutting down in June

Google is killing off another product. This time it's Google Poly, a 3D asset marketplace for mobile creators. Closes June 2021.

Published Thu, Dec 3 2020 11:59 PM CST
Google quietly announced that it would be shutting down its low-polygon 3D asset distribution platform, Poly, next June. The platform has been around for three years.

It's tough to rely on Google products these days. It seems like every other month that the company announces that it will kill off yet another product or service. There's even a website that tracks these things.The most recent Google service to hit the chopping block is Google Poly, a 3D asset repository for low poly-count models for mobile projects.

Google Poly first launched while Google's Daydream VR platform was still a thing that existed. Google killed off Daydream recently, and without its mobile VR platform to drive the need for Poly, the company is no longer keeping the service around.

For now, Google Poly will operate as usual. Google will begin to spin down the product on April 30, when you will no longer be able to submit new models to the platform. Downloads will continue to be available through June 30, 2021, after which the servers will go offline forever.

The Poly website already warns users to download their libraries before it's too late.

NEWS SOURCES:support.google.com, poly.google.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

