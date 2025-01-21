All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

EA's Origin App is shutting down and an arguably worse alternative has taken its place

Electronic Arts has officially discontinued the Origin store and launcher, and will now require users to make the transition to the EA app.

EA's Origin App is shutting down and an arguably worse alternative has taken its place
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: EA will shut down the Origin app on April 17, 2025, due to Microsoft's end of support for 32-bit software on Windows 11. Origin, launched in 2011, faced criticism for mandatory use and exclusivity. Users will transition to the EA app, which also faces negative feedback for technical issues.

Independent video game launchers have become the bane of many gamers' existence, dating back from the infamous Games with Windows to the current-day Rockstar Games Social Club.

EA's Origin App is shutting down and an arguably worse alternative has taken its place 312
3

There will be one less headache for those parties in question - as EA has announced that the Origin App will be officially shutting down as of April 17th, 2025. The move is driven by Microsoft ending support for 32-bit software on Windows 11, as users will be transitioned into the newer, fully supported EA app.

The Origin app was originally released in June of 2011 and caused many Battlefield: Bad Company 2 players complained of unresponsive controls, login issues, and needless additional steps to launch into their games. It also became mandatory to purchase major EA titles through the platform. Releases such as Battlefield 3, Mass Effect 3, and Dragon Age: Inquisition were excluded from Steam - and packaged through EA Origin as 'Origin Exclusives'.

EA and Valve would eventually come to an agreement in 2019 for subsequent titles to be released on the Steam platform. The transition from Origin to the EA App would commence a year later, in 2020.

EA's Origin App is shutting down and an arguably worse alternative has taken its place 3212
3

As we bid farewell to the notorious Origin app, it's important to note that the new EA app is just as poorly received. Many users cite login issues, stalled downloads, and a broken overlay as pain points. So rest assured-while digital distribution platforms come and go, EA's legacy of delivering bloated, unintuitive launchers remains the same.

Photo of the EA SPORTS FC 25 Online Game Code for PC
Best Deals: EA SPORTS FC 25 Online Game Code for PC
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$27.99 USD
- -
Buy
$27.99 USD
- -
Buy
$27.99 USD
- -
Buy
$27.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/20/2025 at 11:35 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:tweaktown.com, kitguru.net, reddit.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles