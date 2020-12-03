Matrix 4, Dune will premiere simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters

Warner Bros. Pictures confirms all 17 films planned for 2021, including Dune and The Matrix 4, will be streamed on HBO Max.

Warner Bros. today announced a new hybrid distribution model for its films: Simultaneous release on HBO Max and in theaters.

Warner Bros. Pictures plans to premiere its entire 2021 movie slate on HBO Max as well as theaters. The slate consists of 17 movies including The Matrix 4, Denis Villeneuve's Dune remake, the new Space Jam starring LeBron James, the Mortal Kombat adaption, and the Suicide Squad remake.

New movies will be available on HBO Max streaming for a month after they're released, and will be pulled after the month is over.

"The hybrid model was created as a strategic response to the impact of the ongoing global pandemic, particularly in the U.S. Following the one month HBO Max access period domestically, each film will leave the platform and continue theatrically in the U.S. and international territories, with all customary distribution windows applying to the title. All films will be available in 4K Ultra HD and HDR on HBO Max,"reads the press release.

Here's the full 2021 release slate:

Matrix 4 Dune Mortal Kombat Space Jam: A New Legacy The Suicide Squad Godzilla vs King Kong The Little Things Judas and the Black Messiah Tom & Jerry Those Who Wish Me Dead The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It In The Heights Reminiscence Malignant The Many Saints of Newark King Richard Cry Macho

This move underlines AT&T's new HBO Max-centric business model that sees the streaming service as the nexus of distribution and entertainment revenues.