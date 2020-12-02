All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Epic Thanksgiving Giveaway: MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO!

Medal of Honor VR has five multiplayer modes, available Dec 11

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond drops on December 11 and it includes five action-packed multiplayer modes. Available December 11.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Wed, Dec 2 2020 7:16 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Medal of Honor Above and Beyond is just over a week away, and we now know the game includes five action-packed multiplayer modes on top of the full single-player campaign.

Medal of Honor VR has five multiplayer modes, available Dec 11 01 | TweakTown.com

Respawn Entertainment is gearing up for the launch of the VR debut of Medal of Honor. The studio is taking the beloved franchise into the future with it's fully VR Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond. I've been excited about this game for months, but I had no idea it was a multiplayer experience.

Respawn released a new trailer for the game today that shows off the exciting multiplayer experiences. The five multiplayer modes include Mad Bomber, in which players must successfully plant explosives amidst a gunfight; a free-for-all Deathmatch mode, as well as Team Deathmatch; Blast Radius, where players fight with RPGs, and Domination, where you need to capture and hold all the zones on the map.

Amazingly, the trailer shows action that resembles the type of multiplayer battles you would experience in regular PC games. It doesn't look like a muted experience that watered down for VR.

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond launches on December 11 for Oculus PC VR headsets.

Follow on Google News
Buy at Amazon

Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Gaming Headset

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$399.00
$399.00$399.00$399.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/2/2020 at 6:17 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.