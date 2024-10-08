Celebrating 25 years of tech publishing!
All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Alert
TT Show Episode 54 - NVIDIA's complete dominance of the GPU market is a concern and more

Dragon ball Sparking Zero conquers PlayStation & Steam sales charts, early access now available

Bandai Namco's new Budokai Tenkaichi game has taken over gaming's top storefronts, is #1 best-seller on PlayStation and Steam as it enters early access.

Dragon ball Sparking Zero conquers PlayStation & Steam sales charts, early access now available
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time

Like Goku collecting energy for an epic genki dama, Dragon ball fans have come together to make the latest Budokai Tenkaichi game the best-selling title across multiple storefronts.

Dragon ball Sparking Zero conquers PlayStation & Steam sales charts, early access now available 1
4

Dragon ball: Sparking! Zero is now the top game across the industry's biggest digital stores. Bandai Namco's new Budokai game has become the #1 chart-topper on both the PlayStation Store and on Steam, and the new ki-blasting fighter is sure to supercharge the publisher's earnings to super saiyan levels and beyond.

Bandai also announced that the new Budokai Tenkaichi game has been released onto early access for users who pre-ordered any version of the game. Otherwise, Dragon ball Sparking Zero is due out on October 11.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is the #1 best-seller on PlayStation in the United States, and globally on Steam.Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is the #1 best-seller on PlayStation in the United States, and globally on Steam.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is the #1 best-seller on PlayStation in the United States, and globally on Steam.

Check below for more info on the game:

  • DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO, continues the legacy of the DRAGON BALL Z: BUDOKAI TENKAICHI, harnessing the power of Unreal Engine 5 and pushing the envelope for gameplay and features in an arena brawler. The game also brings the franchise back to the original Japanese naming convention, where the original DRAGON BALL Z: BUDOKAI TENKAICHI was titled DRAGON BALL Z: Sparking!
  • DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO offers new genre-defining features including lightning-paced combat, large destructible environments, and stunning visuals powered by new-gen platforms. Players can engage in action-packed gameplay featuring nostalgic single-player episode battles, expansive customization, and thrilling online multiplayer modes.
  • Game modes include Episode Battle, where players will be able to re-live iconic battles from the globally beloved DRAGON BALL anime series with story-driven single-player game play featuring eight major characters: Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Piccolo, Jiren, Future Trunks, Goku Black and Frieza. Each character's campaign will vary in length and include branching "What If" paths, where players can use skill and choices to unlock and experience new narratives unique to DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO.
  • DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO also includes the anticipated Custom Battle mode. Custom Battle allows players to create, play, and share their own battles using a robust selection of available roster characters, stages, and unique items. Players can try their hands at a match imagined by the developers or create their own scenarios.
  • DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO will feature a variety of online-only and multiplayer modes, including online and split-screen versus battles. The game also features World Tournament mode where players can challenge each other in various scenarios based on sagas and unique remixed tournaments.
Photo of the product for sale

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO PS5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/8/2024 at 1:48 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles