Dragon ball Sparking Zero conquers PlayStation & Steam sales charts, early access now available

Like Goku collecting energy for an epic genki dama, Dragon ball fans have come together to make the latest Budokai Tenkaichi game the best-selling title across multiple storefronts.
Dragon ball: Sparking! Zero is now the top game across the industry's biggest digital stores. Bandai Namco's new Budokai game has become the #1 chart-topper on both the PlayStation Store and on Steam, and the new ki-blasting fighter is sure to supercharge the publisher's earnings to super saiyan levels and beyond.
Bandai also announced that the new Budokai Tenkaichi game has been released onto early access for users who pre-ordered any version of the game. Otherwise, Dragon ball Sparking Zero is due out on October 11.
Check below for more info on the game:
- DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO, continues the legacy of the DRAGON BALL Z: BUDOKAI TENKAICHI, harnessing the power of Unreal Engine 5 and pushing the envelope for gameplay and features in an arena brawler. The game also brings the franchise back to the original Japanese naming convention, where the original DRAGON BALL Z: BUDOKAI TENKAICHI was titled DRAGON BALL Z: Sparking!
- DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO offers new genre-defining features including lightning-paced combat, large destructible environments, and stunning visuals powered by new-gen platforms. Players can engage in action-packed gameplay featuring nostalgic single-player episode battles, expansive customization, and thrilling online multiplayer modes.
- Game modes include Episode Battle, where players will be able to re-live iconic battles from the globally beloved DRAGON BALL anime series with story-driven single-player game play featuring eight major characters: Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Piccolo, Jiren, Future Trunks, Goku Black and Frieza. Each character's campaign will vary in length and include branching "What If" paths, where players can use skill and choices to unlock and experience new narratives unique to DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO.
- DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO also includes the anticipated Custom Battle mode. Custom Battle allows players to create, play, and share their own battles using a robust selection of available roster characters, stages, and unique items. Players can try their hands at a match imagined by the developers or create their own scenarios.
- DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO will feature a variety of online-only and multiplayer modes, including online and split-screen versus battles. The game also features World Tournament mode where players can challenge each other in various scenarios based on sagas and unique remixed tournaments.