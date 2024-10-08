Dragon ball Sparking Zero conquers PlayStation & Steam sales charts, early access now available

Bandai Namco's new Budokai Tenkaichi game has taken over gaming's top storefronts, is #1 best-seller on PlayStation and Steam as it enters early access.

Like Goku collecting energy for an epic genki dama, Dragon ball fans have come together to make the latest Budokai Tenkaichi game the best-selling title across multiple storefronts.

Dragon ball: Sparking! Zero is now the top game across the industry's biggest digital stores. Bandai Namco's new Budokai game has become the #1 chart-topper on both the PlayStation Store and on Steam, and the new ki-blasting fighter is sure to supercharge the publisher's earnings to super saiyan levels and beyond.

Bandai also announced that the new Budokai Tenkaichi game has been released onto early access for users who pre-ordered any version of the game. Otherwise, Dragon ball Sparking Zero is due out on October 11.

