Forget monoblocks, EK just launched its first multiblock!

EK Water Blocks is making innovative moves to improve the monoblock cooler design with a multiblock that cools more components.

Published Mon, Nov 30 2020 10:17 PM CST
EKWB today revealed a fresh take on the monoblock concept. The company's new Magnitude multiblock system cools your CPU and VRM and makes contact with other heat-generating components.

The basic concept behind a monoblock is simple: use one block to cool your CPU and voltage regulation hardware (VRMs) to enable boundary-pushing overclocks. EK's new multiblock takes that idea and puts a little bit of a twist on it. Instead of a single block to contact both parts, the multiblock includes individual blocks for the CPU and VRMs that mate with special barb fittings to create an overly fancy monoblock cooler.

The EK-Quantum Momentum AORUS Z490 Xtreme is EK's first attempt at a multiblock cooler, and it addresses more than just the CPU and VRMs. The new block also makes direct contact with the power stages, chokes, and the 10G LAN controller on GIGABYTE's AORUS Z490 Extreme motherboard.

As is customary on EK's modern water colling parts, the EK-Quantum Momentum AORUS Z490 Xtreme multiblock features D-RGB lighting that you can control with GIGABYTE's RGB Fusion 2.0 software.

EK said it uses the purest nickel-plated copper available as the foundation for this crazy multiblock. The block also includes nickel-plated brass standoffs, which come pre-installed from the factory. The block top is fashioned from cast acrylic and features nickel and black accents.

EK is now taking pre-orders for the EK-Quantum Momentum AORUS Z490 Xtreme multiblock and intends to ship the first units on December 7. One of these monstrosities will set you back a whopping $349.

NEWS SOURCE:ekwb.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

