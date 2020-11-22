All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
XFX Radeon RX 6800 XT Speedster Merc 319 detailed, reviews soon

XFX's upcoming Radeon RX 6800 XT Speedster Merc 319 detailed in new unboxing video, custom Big Navi launches on November 25.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Nov 22 2020 9:28 PM CST
We can expect a gigantic amount of custom Big Navi graphics cards released in the last 5 weeks before 2020 wraps up, and I'm sure many more in 2021.

XFX Radeon RX 6800 XT Speedster Merc 319 detailed, reviews soon 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

One of them is the XFX Radeon RX 6800 XT Speedster Merc 319 graphics card, which Tech of Tomorrow recently unboxed. The new XFX Radeon RX 6800 XT Speedster Merc 319 has a funky name, while rocking a triple-fan cooler and 2.5-slot design.

The PCB is not too long, while the huge cooler dwarfs it and runs over the PCB considerably. On the back is a very noticeable 'MERC' branding which I don't know if I'm a fan of yet -- it really overtakes the entire XFX branding which I think I would prefer blown up that big on the back of the card with maybe some RGB lighting behind it.

XFX Radeon RX 6800 XT Speedster Merc 319 detailed, reviews soon 02 | TweakTown.comXFX Radeon RX 6800 XT Speedster Merc 319 detailed, reviews soon 04 | TweakTown.com

It's a strange choice -- but I'm sure it'll still sell as the Radeon RX 6800 XT is a great card for the money, and you're only going to get a better experience out of the custom cards over the reference card. So I guess you might overlook the huge MERC on the back.

Other than that it's the usual affair with display connectivity (3 x DP 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x USB-C VirtualLink).

XFX Radeon RX 6800 XT Speedster Merc 319 detailed, reviews soon 03 | TweakTown.com

Review embargoes for custom Radeon RX 6800 series cards lifts on November 25 -- I have a few on their way to me, with reviews to follow as they drop.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, youtu.be

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

