XFX Radeon RX 6800 XT Speedster Merc 319 detailed, reviews soon

We can expect a gigantic amount of custom Big Navi graphics cards released in the last 5 weeks before 2020 wraps up, and I'm sure many more in 2021.

One of them is the XFX Radeon RX 6800 XT Speedster Merc 319 graphics card, which Tech of Tomorrow recently unboxed. The new XFX Radeon RX 6800 XT Speedster Merc 319 has a funky name, while rocking a triple-fan cooler and 2.5-slot design.

The PCB is not too long, while the huge cooler dwarfs it and runs over the PCB considerably. On the back is a very noticeable 'MERC' branding which I don't know if I'm a fan of yet -- it really overtakes the entire XFX branding which I think I would prefer blown up that big on the back of the card with maybe some RGB lighting behind it.

It's a strange choice -- but I'm sure it'll still sell as the Radeon RX 6800 XT is a great card for the money, and you're only going to get a better experience out of the custom cards over the reference card. So I guess you might overlook the huge MERC on the back.

Other than that it's the usual affair with display connectivity (3 x DP 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x USB-C VirtualLink).

Review embargoes for custom Radeon RX 6800 series cards lifts on November 25 -- I have a few on their way to me, with reviews to follow as they drop.