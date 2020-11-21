EA's Black Friday sale discounts 225 PC games as low as $5

EA's huge Black Friday sale gives deep discounts on older games like Dragon Age, Mass Effect, Dead Space, and newer titles.

EA's Black Friday sale is absolutely massive and discounts over 200 games, expansions, DLC, and more for the holiday season.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Eager to spike Q3 revenues, EA is hosting a Black Friday sale that offers steep price cuts on some of its best games. The publisher is offering discounts on a staggering 225 PC games, expansions, and premium currencies on its Origin storefront, including a handful of Ubisoft games.

The selection includes pretty much everything EA has published, ranging from early Mass Effect, Dragon Age, and Battlefield games all the way to FIFA 21 and Madden 21.

The console discount section is a lot smaller and only includes 12 titles:

Platform availability

Origin - 225

PS4 - 12

Xbox One - 12

Console discounts

Battlefield V - $11.99

Star Wars Squadrons - $23.99

FIFA 21 (current-gen + next-gen) - $35.99

Madden NFL 21 (current-gen + next-gen) - $35.99

NHL 21 - $35.99

UFC 4 - $35.99

Sims 4 - $9.99

Apex Legends Lifeline + Bloodhound double pack - $25.34

Jedi Fallen Order $23.99

Battlefront II - $9.99

Need for Speed Heat - $17.99

Select PC Discounts