AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT: Navi 22 GPU + 12GB GDDR6 = mid-range killer

Now that AMD has launched its Big Navi-based Radeon RX 6800 XT -- our review here, and the slightly cheaper and slightly slower Radeon RX 6800 -- our review here, it's time for some Radeon RX 6700 series leaks.

We have a new tease from Patrick Schur, who tweeted some details on the Navi 22 GPU power targets -- which should see the new Radeon RX 6700 series arriving as an amazing value for money set of cards. We're looking at around 40 Compute Units, and the Navi 22 XT GPU powering the higher-end Radeon RX 6700 XT.

AMD will keep the core count on the new Radeon RX 6700 XT the same as the Radeon RX 5700 XT, but it will greatly benefit from power efficiency, higher clock speeds, and brute performance -- as well as a purported 12GB of RAM -- up from 8GB on the RX 5700 XT.

We are looking at the Navi 22 XT using 186-211W of power, compared to the 225W on the Navi 10-based Radeon RX 5700 XT. The cut-down Navi 21 XL-based Radeon RX 6700 (non-XT) will reportedly use somewhere between 146-156W which is much less than the 180W used on the Radeon RX 5700.

We are to expect the Radeon RX 6700 XT to ship with a faster 192-bit memory bus, so we can expect 6GB or 12GB of GDDR6 -- with the Radeon RX 6800 and Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics cards both packing 16GB of RAM, then I would expect the Radeon RX 6700 series cards to all pack 12GB.

As for when we'll see AMD launch its new Radeon RX 6700 series cards, it seems like January 2021 is the window -- so expect some huge releases in January 2021 as NVIDIA has its new mid-range GeForce RTX 3060 Ti right around the corner...