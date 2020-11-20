All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Digital games earn $10.6 billion in October driven by Genshin Impact

The global games market pulled in $10.6 billion in total revenues in October, up 14% YoY, driven by increased in-game spending.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Nov 20 2020 2:24 PM CST   |   Updated Fri, Nov 20 2020 3:00 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Free-to-play sensation Genshin Impact helped significantly drive up October 2020's digital revenues, analyst firm SuperData reports.

Digital games earn .6 billion in October driven by Genshin Impact 534 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

According to SuperData's new digital earnings report, the global games market generated $10.6 billion in revenues in October 2020, up 14% year-over-year. Console gaming saw the most dramatic spike up +18%, driven by NBA 2K21, FIFA 21 (which sold 1.5 million digital units at launch), Watch Dogs: Legion, and Modern Warfare.

Digital games earn $10.6 billion in October driven by Genshin Impact 86 | TweakTown.com

Speaking of which, Watch Dogs Legion had the best launch in the series. SuperData reports Legion sold 1.9 million digital copies, more than EA's powerhouse FIFA 21.

"Even though the game was only on sale for the final three days in October, its first month sales were significantly higher than Watch Dogs 2, which was released on November 15, 2016 and sold 431K digital units," the repot says.

EA also benefited from Star Wars Squadrons, which actually sold more digital copies than Battlefront II, a live game mired by microtransaction controversy. Conversely, Squardons doesn't have any form of in-game monetization.

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/20/2020 at 3:00 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Buyer Guides
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.