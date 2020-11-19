All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA GeForce NOW game streaming is now available on Apple iOS

NVIDIA now delivering its GeForce NOW game streaming service to iOS, doing it through Safari similar to their Chromebook client.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Nov 19 2020 9:54 PM CST
NVIDIA has a surprise announcement, with its GeForce NOW game streaming service now streaming games to iOS... but you can't download it from the App Store.

Why? Because it breaks Apple's guidelines so NVIDIA went around that and is blasting games through to GeForce NOW through Safari, Apple's own web browser. Just like it does with their Chromebook client, with the iOS-based GeForce NOW service currently in 'beta'.

Phil Eisler, general manager for GeForce Now explains: "It'll be brought directly to the browser through a webpage similar to our Chromebook client".

"While the GeForce Now library is best experienced on mobile with a gamepad, touch is how over 100 million Fortnite gamers have built, battled and danced their way to Victory Royale".

"They provided some advice which recommended that developers always have the option to go to the web. That was their official position, and that's what we've done. We have listened to their advice to not go through the App Store and go through a web method (instead)".

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

