Wonder Woman 1984 will debut on HBO Max on Christmas Day

I wrote an article just under a week ago, saying Wonder Woman 1984 debuting on HBO Max could be just what we need -- and it seems I was right.

Warner Bros. Pictures have just announced that Wonder Woman 1984, after many delays related to COVID-19, we have a new release date: Christmas Day, or December 25, 2020. Overseas, Wonder Woman 1984 will debut in cinemas on December 16 in markets where HBO Max isn't available.

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins explains: "The time has come. At some point you have to choose to share any love and joy you have to give, over everything else. We love our move as we love our fans, so we truly hope that our film brings a little bit of joy and reprieve to all of you this holiday season".

"What it in theaters, where it is made safe to do so (check out the great work theaters have done to make it so!) And available in the safety of your home on HBO Max where it is not. Happy holidays to all of you. We hope you enjoy our film as much as we enjoyed making it".

The only thing that sucks here is that I would love to watch Wonder Woman 1984 in 4K with HDR, but HBO Max in its current state has no way of streaming it in 4K or with HDR enabled. Wonder Woman 1984 itself will be available for 1 month to stream on HBO Max.