Can't find a PS5? Try this tiny Philadelphia cheesecake PS5 instead

Kraft pokes fun at Sony and Microsoft with the Philly Series 5, a new cheesecake kit that comes in the shape of a PS5.

Ever wanted to eat the PS5? Sony won't let you, but Philadelphia cream cheese has you covered with the Philly Series 5. It's a $4.99 cheesecake kit that comes with white chocolate and cream cheese that you mix in a special mold and cover with cookie crumbles. Once it's finished, slap on the curved pans for some stylish next-gen cheese action.

This model is right up there with the KFConsole, which can hit 4K 120FPS while it cooks your chicken at the same time.

Philly Series 5 specifications:

5x bricks of power

Ultra HD White chocolate

Dual Egg Processor

3D cookie crumb technology