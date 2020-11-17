All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Sony boss: $69.99 is a fair price for next-gen PS5 games

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan defends the new $69.99 price tag for next-gen PS5 games, says hours of entertainment are worth the cost.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Nov 17 2020 10:32 AM CST   |   Updated Tue, Nov 17 2020 10:38 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Activision, Take-Two, and Sony are all pushing a new $69.99 standard price for PS5 games. Now Sony's Jim Ryan says this $10 hike is a justified trade off for the hours of play offered by the higher-end experiences.

Sony boss: $69.99 is a fair price for next-gen PS5 games 85 | TweakTown.com

Game prices are rising for the first time in over a decade. PS5 and Xbox Series X games are jumping to $69.99, a sizable 17% premium over the last few generations. Publicly, companies have had two reasons behind the hike: rising development costs, and amazing interactive content. Sony believes the latter is enough to uphold the price hike. Fans seem to disagree.

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan not only defends but seems to assert $69.99 is the new norm for the bigger AAA PS5 exclusives. When asked if Ryan thought the price hike was fair, he said:

"Yes, yes, I do. If you measure the hours of entertainment provided by a video game, such as Demon's Souls compared to any other form of entertainment, I think that's a very straightforward comparison to draw."

Fans aren't so sure. A lot of the responses in this ResetERA forum post disagree with Ryan.

Ryan's words echo those of Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick, who also defended the $10 jump:

"There hasn't been a price increase for frontline titles for a really long time, despite the fact that it costs a great deal more to make those titles," Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick told GamesIndustry.biz in August.

"And we think with the value we offer consumers...and the kind of experience you can really only have on these next-generation consoles, that the price is justified. But it's easy to say that when you're delivering extraordinary quality, and that's what our company prides itself on doing."

There's a silver lining. Sony will likely continuing offering free PS4-to-PS5 upgrades for cross-gen exclusives. These games should still keep the $59.99 price and PS5 owners can effectively grab them for the standard MSRP.

Sony plans to support the PS4 for at least another 3 years, and will release games on both PS4 and PS5. Titles like Spider-Man Miles Morales and Horizon Forbidden West, for example, are cross-gen games.

Other publishers like EA, Ubisoft, and Capcom are hesitant about charging $70 for their games.

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/17/2020 at 10:38 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:telegraph.co.uk, resetera.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.