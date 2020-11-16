AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 'terrible' launch stock, as bad as RTX 3080

Oh, you thought it was just NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080, and RTX 3070 with stock shorts -- AMD will experience it, too.

AMD's new Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 graphics cards are nearly here, with my unboxing of Big Navi right here -- but the bigger question is will you actually be able to buy one at launch?

NVIDIA has had a horrible launch with its GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards, selling out worldwide with stock trickling in at times. But it appears AMD will be going through the same thing which isn't a shocker, where Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards will be hard, if not impossible to find this year.

Now Australian YouTubers HardwareUnboxed have said: "(Availability) of these cards will be a hot topic when they release. So technically they are being released on the 18th (that's when you are going to see our review) [...] but I'm not really expecting you to buy one. I have spoken with quite a few retailers and stock seems pretty terrible, like RTX 3080 terrible. It will differ from region to region (I have only spoken to Australian retailers)".

"The actual proper custom AIB cards that most of you are probably going to be interested in, they won't be releasing for another week. So 25th they become available. Probably again in limited numbers. It won't be until a few weeks before start seeing strong availability".