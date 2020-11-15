WTF: GALAX teases GeForce RTX 30 WTF (Work the Frames) series

GALAX has just unveiled its new GeForce RTX 30 series WTF (or, Work the Frames) that should arrive as a GeForce RTX 3080.

You might not be able to buy a GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card anywhere on the planet right now, but that's not stopping AIB partners from releasing new models.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

GALAX has just unveiled its new GeForce RTX 30 series Work the Frames (or WTF) which doesn't have any NVLink or power connectors in its simplified form, unveiled during a virtual expo. The new GALAX GeForce RTX 30 WTF series features a black shroud, with translucent fans -- it definitely looks great from the pics.

You can see there's a lot of RGB lighting going on here, with a triple-fan cooler and 2.2-slot design with RGB lightning not just on the front of the card -- but also around on the back, too. Check it out: