All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

WTF: GALAX teases GeForce RTX 30 WTF (Work the Frames) series

GALAX has just unveiled its new GeForce RTX 30 series WTF (or, Work the Frames) that should arrive as a GeForce RTX 3080.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Nov 15 2020 10:30 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

You might not be able to buy a GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card anywhere on the planet right now, but that's not stopping AIB partners from releasing new models.

WTF: GALAX teases GeForce RTX 30 WTF (Work the Frames) series 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

GALAX has just unveiled its new GeForce RTX 30 series Work the Frames (or WTF) which doesn't have any NVLink or power connectors in its simplified form, unveiled during a virtual expo. The new GALAX GeForce RTX 30 WTF series features a black shroud, with translucent fans -- it definitely looks great from the pics.

You can see there's a lot of RGB lighting going on here, with a triple-fan cooler and 2.2-slot design with RGB lightning not just on the front of the card -- but also around on the back, too. Check it out:

WTF: GALAX teases GeForce RTX 30 WTF (Work the Frames) series 02 | TweakTown.com
WTF: GALAX teases GeForce RTX 30 WTF (Work the Frames) series 03 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 12-core, 24-thread unlocked desktop processor (AMD Ryzen 9 3900X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$439.99
$439.99$458.99$429.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/15/2020 at 5:17 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, virtual-gx.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.