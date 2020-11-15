WTF: GALAX teases GeForce RTX 30 WTF (Work the Frames) series
GALAX has just unveiled its new GeForce RTX 30 series WTF (or, Work the Frames) that should arrive as a GeForce RTX 3080.
Published Sun, Nov 15 2020 10:30 PM CST
You might not be able to buy a GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card anywhere on the planet right now, but that's not stopping AIB partners from releasing new models.
GALAX has just unveiled its new GeForce RTX 30 series Work the Frames (or WTF) which doesn't have any NVLink or power connectors in its simplified form, unveiled during a virtual expo. The new GALAX GeForce RTX 30 WTF series features a black shroud, with translucent fans -- it definitely looks great from the pics.
You can see there's a lot of RGB lighting going on here, with a triple-fan cooler and 2.2-slot design with RGB lightning not just on the front of the card -- but also around on the back, too. Check it out:
