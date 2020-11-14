These PS5 games support new in-game Game Help strategy guide feature

These PlayStation 5 games support the new innovative Game Help feature, which gives you real-time tips and tricks as you play.

Game Help is part of the PS5's new functionally-layered UI and aims to replace walkthroughs.

As you play a PS5 game, you can summon on-screen tips and tricks by pressing the PS Button and selecting an on-screen pane. Game Help gives you a screenshot, a full video, and written info to guide you across specific challenges like levels, bosses, and more.

Once the tip is displayed, you can pin it to your screen just like the Xbox One's original Snap Mode feature. The section will stay pinned even if you go the home menu. That way you can watch the hint as you're playing. This is an innovative new way to engage players and help create a more friendly ecosystem based around progress.

Right now there's not a whole lot of games that support the feature. Then again, there really isn't a lot of PS5 games on the market either.

The following PS5 titles support Game Help:

Spider-Man Miles Morales

Demon's Souls

Bugsnax

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Astro's Playroom

Man Eater

There's some exclusions with Game Help. It's only available for PS Plus subscribers, and it's only for PS5 games. PS4 games won't get on-screen tips.

