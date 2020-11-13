New NiOh remasters break the Souls barrier with 4K 120FPS on PS5

Koei Tecmo is remastering NiOh and NiOh 2 for PlayStation 5, complete with high-end perf like 4K 120FPS on the next-gen platform.

The NiOh franchise has a history with high FPS--right from the start the game had a 1080p 60FPS priority mode on the PS4. Now Koei Tecmo is pushing this new heights for the PS5.

NiOh and NiOh 2 are getting remastered for the PS5, complete with insane high-end perf targets of 4K 120FPS. Of course you'll need a UHDTV or 4K monitor that supports 120Hz to play the slice-and-dice duo at this blistering-fast frame rate. NiOh at 60FPS was enough...but hitting 120FPS will bring a whole new dimension of excitement and chaos to gameplay.

The studio is actually re-releasing five separate versions of the NiOh franchise in February 2021:

Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition (available on PlayStation 4)

Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition (Steam)

Nioh 2 Remastered - The Complete Edition (available on PlayStation 5)

Nioh Remastered - The Complete Edition (available on PlayStation 5)

The Nioh Collection (available on PlayStation 5)

All of the remastered versions can hit 4K 120FPS on both PS5 and PC. Cross-saves are also supported for anyone transitioning from PS4 to PS5. The NiOh Collection contains both games and all post-launch DLC content in one package.

"All of the titles available on PlayStation 5 will support 4K resolution for crystal clear visuals, up to 120 FPS gameplay** for silky smooth combat, ultra-fast load times and the ability to transfer your data from the PS4 versions to pick up your journey right where you left off,"said Team Ninja creative director Tom Lee.

Also, anyone who buys the NiOh 2 Complete Edition or already owns NiOh 2 on PS4 can upgrade to the PS5 version for free. Sadly, the original NiOh isn't included in this promo.

The new NiOh releases will be available February 5, 2021 on PS4, PS5, and PC.