This is the ASRock Radeon RX 6800 XT Taichi graphics card

ASRock is preparing its custom Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card should should be the new Radeon RX 6800 XT Taichi, which will succeed the ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Taichi OC+ that I reviewed last year.

It looks like ASRock has made some nice design tweaks to the purported Radeon RX 6800 XT Taichi graphics card, which would feature a dual-BIOS switch with P and Q settings (which should be performance and quiet profiles for the card).

There's also another switch that lets you totally disable the RGB lighting, which is a nice touch if you don't want the RGB lighting glowing up your case. It rocks a hefty 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connector setup, which is a considerable jump on the dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors of AMD's own reference Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card.