All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

This is the ASRock Radeon RX 6800 XT Taichi graphics card

ASRock's custom Radeon RX 6800 XT Taichi graphics card pictured, packs 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors and wicked custom design.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Nov 13 2020 12:25 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

ASRock is preparing its custom Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card should should be the new Radeon RX 6800 XT Taichi, which will succeed the ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Taichi OC+ that I reviewed last year.

This is the ASRock Radeon RX 6800 XT Taichi graphics card 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

It looks like ASRock has made some nice design tweaks to the purported Radeon RX 6800 XT Taichi graphics card, which would feature a dual-BIOS switch with P and Q settings (which should be performance and quiet profiles for the card).

There's also another switch that lets you totally disable the RGB lighting, which is a nice touch if you don't want the RGB lighting glowing up your case. It rocks a hefty 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connector setup, which is a considerable jump on the dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors of AMD's own reference Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card.

This is the ASRock Radeon RX 6800 XT Taichi graphics card 02 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

ASRock Z490 Taichi (Z490 Taichi)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$314.99
$314.99$369.99$359.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/12/2020 at 11:05 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.