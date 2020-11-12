Welcome to TweakTown's new web server, a 32C/64T speedy beast!

If you're seeing this news post, TweakTown is now on its brand new web server - here's all the details on our new beast!

Welcome to TweakTown on our brand new web server. If you're reading this, you are reading from our beasty new web server!

Given the enormous increase in readers hitting up TweakTown this year due in part to COVID lockdowns, we decided it was time to upgrade our old web server. Our old server was not terrible, but it started to show its age, especially at times of high traffic. We have put in an incredible amount of time and resources to making sure TweakTown not only looks great and works well on any devices, but it also always fast.

We have invested considerable developer resources into deploying all sorts of new web tech, such as advanced caching techniques, to ensure a great experience. Besides our content itself, these are the key factors we look to nail for you, our readers.

So, enough of that, let's get to the juicy part. What parts did we go with for our server? Well, we went with the best dedicated server option our hosts offer. Here are the specs:

Intel Dual Xeon Gold 6226R (32C/64T)

CentOS 7 64-bit

LiteSpeed web server with 8 CPU core license

128GB DDR4 RAM

4 x 480GB SSDs in hardware RAID 10

Single SATA 1TB HDD (non-critical data)

Single SATA 2TB HDD (on-site backups, in addition to off-site cloud backups)

It's a huge upgrade over our old web server, which included a dual Xeon E5-2620 v3 Hexa-Core setup, half as much RAM, HDDs rather than SSDs, and a 2 CPU core LiteSpeed license. Additionally, our new server runs the latest versions of the software that operate our site, database, and so forth.

Enjoy the performance, readers!