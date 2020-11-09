All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
GIVEAWAY: ASRock B460 Steel Legend Motherboards and Goodies!

Seeya Technology now producing a 1-inch 2560x2560 OLED microdisplay

Seeya Technology is now producing OLED microdisplays for AR and VR headsets with resolutions as high as 2560x2560 on 1-inch panels.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Mon, Nov 9 2020 10:12 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Seeya Technology is now offering a lineup of OLED microdisplays for use in VR and AR devices. Seeya's new displays are as small as half an inch, with resolutions higher than QHD.

Seeya Technology now producing a 1-inch 2560x2560 OLED microdisplay 01 | TweakTown.com

Seeya Technology is a relatively new company. It was established in 2016 to develop OLED microdisplays for future technology devices. Seeya invested $300 million in its fabrication plant in 2017, and it's now up and running with a production capacity of up to 20 million displays per year.

Seeya Technology's current OLED microdisplay offerings include a 0.49" color panel with Full-HD resolution; a 0.62" OLED with 1728x1369 pixels; and a 0.83" 2560x1440 (QHD) OLED panel. At the top of Seeya's product stack sit a pair of 2560x2560 panels available in 1.03" or 1.4" options.

Seeya Technology has not revealed any partners yet, but we've seen speculation that GodView's new 5K smart glasses employ Seeya's tech.

Pricing for Seeya's OLED microdisplays is not public, but companies interested in integrated Seeya's tech can contact sales@seeya-tech.com for more information.

Buy at Amazon

Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Gaming Headset

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$399.00
$399.00$399.00$399.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/9/2020 at 10:09 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:oled-info.com, twitter.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.