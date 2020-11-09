The GodView Tech smart glasses are a wearable 5K big screen TV

GodView Tech is currently running a Kickstarter campaign to fund the production of its GodView 5K AR/MR smart glasses, which are compatible with any device that supports HDMI or video of USB Type-C.

GodView Tech launched its Kickstarter campaign on October 28, and within 30 minutes, the company had pulled in the $5000 it needed to complete the project. The campaign has since gone on to raise more than $160,000, so it's fair to say people are excited about the GodView smart glasses. Given the specifications, it's not hard to see why.

The GodView Smartglasses offer an extremely high resolution for an augmented reality device. Top-end hardware like the Microsoft Hololens 2 and Magic Leap One offer 2K and 2.5K resolution, respectively. GodView Tech claims its headset produces a 5K resolution projected display.

GodView also offers a 110-degree field of view, nearly three times what you get in the HoloLens and Magic Leap headsets. GodView says that its smart glasses can produce a virtual screen equivalent to a 300" projecting screen, with up to 2000 nits of brightness.

The GodView smart glasses do not include a computing device. Instead, the headset is compatible with a wide variety of devices. You can power the smart glasses with a smartphone over a USB-C cable or through a wireless signal with software called GodView Bridge. GodView Tech also offers something called the PickMini, which is a small computing device that you can tether to the headset. GodView Tech is offering to models of the PickMini: one with an Intel quad-core processor running Windows 10, and one with a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor running Android.

There's still time to get in on the GodView Kickstarter campaign, and if you act fast, you can even score one of the $199 super-early bird packages, which are supposed to ship before the end of the year. The campaign is scheduled to wrap up on November 26.