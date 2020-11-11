All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
SAPPHIRE unveils Radeon RX 6800/XT NITRO+ and PULSE graphics cards

SAPPHIRE teases Radeon RX 6800 XT NITRO+ Special Edition, Radeon RX 6800 NITRO, PULSE series graphics cards coming soon.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Nov 11 2020 7:29 PM CST
SAPPHIRE has just teased its next-gen Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards, with 5 new cards on the way -- the RX 6800 XT NITRO+ SE, RX 6800 XT NITRO+ (non-SE), RX 6800 XT PULSE as well as non-XT versions of the same cards.

SAPPHIRE unveils Radeon RX 6800/XT NITRO+ and PULSE graphics cards 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The cards all use a large triple-fan cooler and 2.7-slot design, with dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors across the board. The flagship SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 6800 XT NITRO+ "Special Edition" has RGB lighting through the fans, with a USB Type-C connector like the reference Radeon RX 6000 series cards.

SAPPHIRE unveils Radeon RX 6800/XT NITRO+ and PULSE graphics cards 02 | TweakTown.com

The other card is the Radeon RX 6800 XT NITRO+ which drops the RGB lighting from the front fans and has it around the back only -- and it also drops its USB Type-C connector.

SAPPHIRE unveils Radeon RX 6800/XT NITRO+ and PULSE graphics cards 03 | TweakTown.com

Next there is the SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 6800 NITRO+ which is the non-XT version, with RGB again just on its back.

SAPPHIRE unveils Radeon RX 6800/XT NITRO+ and PULSE graphics cards 04 | TweakTown.com

Then we have the new Radeon RX 6800 XT PULSE which has that PULSE design we saw from previous generation SAPPHIRE cards, and what appears to be no RGB lighting -- but this could change.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

