SAPPHIRE unveils Radeon RX 6800/XT NITRO+ and PULSE graphics cards
SAPPHIRE teases Radeon RX 6800 XT NITRO+ Special Edition, Radeon RX 6800 NITRO, PULSE series graphics cards coming soon.
SAPPHIRE has just teased its next-gen Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards, with 5 new cards on the way -- the RX 6800 XT NITRO+ SE, RX 6800 XT NITRO+ (non-SE), RX 6800 XT PULSE as well as non-XT versions of the same cards.
The cards all use a large triple-fan cooler and 2.7-slot design, with dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors across the board. The flagship SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 6800 XT NITRO+ "Special Edition" has RGB lighting through the fans, with a USB Type-C connector like the reference Radeon RX 6000 series cards.
The other card is the Radeon RX 6800 XT NITRO+ which drops the RGB lighting from the front fans and has it around the back only -- and it also drops its USB Type-C connector.
Next there is the SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 6800 NITRO+ which is the non-XT version, with RGB again just on its back.
Then we have the new Radeon RX 6800 XT PULSE which has that PULSE design we saw from previous generation SAPPHIRE cards, and what appears to be no RGB lighting -- but this could change.
- Read more: AMD Smart Access Memory: Zen 3 + RDNA 2 = Intel, NVIDIA destroyer
- Read more: AMD's new RDNA 2 architecture revealed, 2x perf over the RX 5700 XT
- Read more: AMD teases next-next-gen GPU: says RDNA 3 teams in execution
- Read more: AMD's next-gen RDNA 3: revolutionary chiplet design could crush NVIDIA
- Read more: AMD's new Radeon RX 6900 XT announced, competes with RTX 3090 for $999
- Read more: AMD's new Radeon RX 6800 XT is a 4K beast, battles RTX 3080 for $649