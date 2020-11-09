Micron reveals world's first 176-layer 3D NAND flash memory

Micron announces the world's first 176-layer 3D NAND flash that hits 1,600MT/s with reads improved by over 35% and writes by 25%

Micron just unveiled the world's first 176-layer TLC NAND flash that will enable high-performance, high-capacity flash drives across consumer and enterprise markets.

Micron's new fifth-generation 176-layer 3D NAND flash is the same height as its 64-layer memory, but packs in 2.75 times more layers in the same space--a space that's 30% smaller than today's leading flash chips. The cells are 1/5th the thickness of a sheet of paper and is ideal for mobile electronics, consumer SSDs, autonomous vehicles, and SD cards, but also have applications for data centers.

The shrink was made possible by a combination of Micron's advanced memory techniques: Its CMOS-under-array (CuA), charge-trap, and replacement-gate architectures have been used in tandem to squeeze together 176 layers of ultra-dense memory.

The 176-layer NAND can improve memory reads by over 35% and writes by over 25% for ultra-fast execution. The memory can hit max data transfer rates of 1,600 MT/s on ONFI, up 33% from other solutions. As far as capacity goes, 176-layer die can hold 20-30 hours of 1920x1080p video and Micron can stack 16 die in a single package that's the "size of a pinky tip, under 1.5 mm thick."

The 176-layer NAND is currently in production at Micron's Singapore fabrication facility and will ship in Crucial line of SSD consumer tech. New 176-layer-powered SSDs and devices will be released across 2021.