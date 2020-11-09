All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIVEAWAY: ASRock B460 Steel Legend Motherboards and Goodies!

Micron reveals world's first 176-layer 3D NAND flash memory

Micron announces the world's first 176-layer 3D NAND flash that hits 1,600MT/s with reads improved by over 35% and writes by 25%

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Nov 9 2020 4:31 PM CST
Micron just unveiled the world's first 176-layer TLC NAND flash that will enable high-performance, high-capacity flash drives across consumer and enterprise markets.

Micron reveals world's first 176-layer 3D NAND flash memory
Micron's new fifth-generation 176-layer 3D NAND flash is the same height as its 64-layer memory, but packs in 2.75 times more layers in the same space--a space that's 30% smaller than today's leading flash chips. The cells are 1/5th the thickness of a sheet of paper and is ideal for mobile electronics, consumer SSDs, autonomous vehicles, and SD cards, but also have applications for data centers.

The shrink was made possible by a combination of Micron's advanced memory techniques: Its CMOS-under-array (CuA), charge-trap, and replacement-gate architectures have been used in tandem to squeeze together 176 layers of ultra-dense memory.

The 176-layer NAND can improve memory reads by over 35% and writes by over 25% for ultra-fast execution. The memory can hit max data transfer rates of 1,600 MT/s on ONFI, up 33% from other solutions. As far as capacity goes, 176-layer die can hold 20-30 hours of 1920x1080p video and Micron can stack 16 die in a single package that's the "size of a pinky tip, under 1.5 mm thick."

The 176-layer NAND is currently in production at Micron's Singapore fabrication facility and will ship in Crucial line of SSD consumer tech. New 176-layer-powered SSDs and devices will be released across 2021.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

