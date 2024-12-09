Samsung finishes development on next-gen 400-layer NAND, 1Tb 400-layer TLC NAND in early 2025

TL;DR: Samsung Electronics has developed a 400-layer NAND technology, surpassing SK hynix's 321-layer NAND. This positions Samsung as a leader in NAND flash technology. The 400-layer NAND will enter mass production in the second half of 2025, with potential early production by Q2 2025. Samsung holds a 36.9% market share in the global NAND flash market. Samsung Electronics has developed a 400-layer NAND technology, surpassing SK hynix's 321-layer NAND. This positions Samsung as a leader in NAND flash technology. The 400-layer NAND will enter mass production in the second half of 2025, with potential early production by Q2 2025. Samsung holds a 36.9% market share in the global NAND flash market.

Samsung Electronics has successfully completed the development of its groundbreaking 400-layer NAND technology, announcing the news at its Semiconductor Research Institute.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The South Korean giant has started transferring its new advanced technology to the mass production line of its Plant 1 at its Pyeongtaek campus, which started last month. In a new report from Business Korea, we're learning that this significant milestone positions Samsung at the forefront of the NAND flash technology business.

SK hynix recently unveiled that it has started mass production of its 321-layer NAND, but Samsung is a larger step ahead of their South Korean rival with its new 400-layer NAND. Samsung plans to provide details on its new 1Tb 400-layer triple-level cell (TLC) NAND at the International Solid-State Conference (ISSCC) 2025 which will be held in the US in February 2025.

This new 1Tb 400-layer TLC NAND is expected to enter mass production in 2H 2025, but some industry experts have predicted that if Samsung expedites this process, production could begin by the end of Q2 205. Samsung is expected to increase the production volume of its advanced product lines in 2025 alongside its new 400-layer NAND, with the company expected to install new 9th generation (286-layer) production facilities at the Pyeongtaek campus with a monthly capacity of 30,000 to 40,000 wafers.

Samsung first introduced the world to 3D NAND in 2013 after the success of traditional planer (2D) NAND, with 3D NAND technology stacking memory cells vertically to increase storage density and efficiency. Samsung's introduction of "triple stack" technology for the 400-layer NAND, stacking memory cells in 3 layers, which is a huge advancement for the field.

As it stands, Samsung has a dominant 36.9% market share of the global NAND flash market, with its advancements in the upcoming 400-layer NAND an exciting start to 2025 after floundering the HBM market to SK hynix this year in the insane AI boom.