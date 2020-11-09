Assassin's Creed Valhalla can't hit 4K 60FPS even on GeForce RTX 3090

Assassin's Creed Valhalla running on the flagship Intel Core i9-10900K and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 can't do 4K 60FPS Ultra on PC.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is right around the corner, and you're going to need quite the gaming PC to run it... not even flagship hardware can hit 4K 60FPS on Ultra graphics.

GameGPU has run the built-in benchmark for Assassins Creed Valhalla on a couple of different setups, the flagship Intel Core i9-10900K processor mixed with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card. The second setup is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 3900X processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card.

These tests were run at the 4K resolution and the highest in-game visual settings possible, with the Core i9-10900K and GeForce RTX 3090 not capable of hitting 60FPS.

Another test involved was powered with Intel Core i9-9900K processor mixed with the AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card, with the resolution knocked down to 1080p.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla launches November 10, I've got my order finished and pre-load complete and will run my full suite of cards through it the moment I can. Expect a performance article on that sometime this week.