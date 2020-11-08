UK armed forces boss: 1/4 of army could be robots by the 2030s

UK armed forces head General Sir Nick Carter says one-quarter of the entire British Army could be robots sometime in the 2030s.

It looks like the UK is moving towards putting Terminators onto the battlefield, with UK armed forces head General Sir Nick Carter saying 1/4 of the UK army could be robots by the 2030s.

In a recent interview with Sky News, General Sir Nick Carter explained: "I think you are going to see an armed forces that's designed for the 2030s. You won't get there overnight but that's the direction of travel".

"No, I can't spell that out, not least because decisions haven't been taken, but what I'm hinting at is that we need to be thinking about how we measure effects in a different way. I mean I suspect we can have an army of 120,000 of which 30,000 might be robots, who knows".

"But the answer is we need to open our minds to perhaps numbers not determining what we should be doing but rather the effect that we can achieve, is really what we should be looking for".

