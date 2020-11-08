All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIVEAWAY: ASRock B460 Steel Legend Motherboards and Goodies!

Largest Tesla battery farm in southern hemisphere planned for Vic, AU

Moorabool, Victoria, Australia is where a huge new 300-megawatt Tesla battery installation is being built, online by November 2021.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Nov 8 2020 9:32 PM CST
A huge new 300-megawatt Tesla battery installation is planned for November 2021 in Victoria Australia, with the State Government pushing towards renewable energy looking forward. The new 300-megawatt Tesla battery farm is twice the size of the one an hour drive from me here in South Australia at Hornsdale, SA.

The new Tesla battery installation will be built by French renewable energy contractor Neoen SA, and will be built at the Moorabool electricity terminal near Geelong, Victoria, Australia. The 300-megawatt battery farm will be capable of powering 500,000 homes in Victoria for around 1 hour.

Neoen SA will pay the construction costs for the battery, coming it at around $61 million ($84 million AUD) which will include operation and maintenance of the 300-megawatt Tesla battery farm.

State Energy Minister Lily D'Ambrosio explains: "We know in the time of climate change, our summers are getting far hotter and much longer, so that means there is increased strain on our thermal generators. This is part of our plan to deliver security, reliability and affordable power".

NEWS SOURCES:abc.net.au, popularmechanics.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

