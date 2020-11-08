ASUS warns Radeon RX 6800 series cards will be sold out within MINUTES

AMD is set to unleash its next-gen RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6800 and Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics cards, but it looks like they'll be selling out in mere minutes.

The custom ASUS Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards will reportedly be sold out in just minutes after the launch, and that's not a rumor -- that's directly from the ASUS Nordic brand rep David Hammer on the Sweclockers forums.

The ASUS rep explained the Radeon RX 6800 XT stock: "It will be quite limited: more RX6800, fewer 6800XT ... as with basically all graphics cards now, we expect that everything will be gone in a few minutes so you need to hang on the lock. Then it is 1-2 weeks later until we start delivering our Partners cards, too early to say what the supply looks like there, but the demand will probably continue to be great".