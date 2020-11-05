The PS5 won't be sold in ANY store at launch

To avoid unnecessary COVID-19 risks, Sony has mandated that no retailers can sell PS5's in-store--purchases are online-only.

Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 won't be available to buy in-store at launch, and will be sold exclusively online.

Today Sony revealed an interesting tactic to help counter COVID-19 exposure: restricting all PS5 sales to online-only purchases. The PlayStation 5 won't be sold at any physical store or retailer on November 12. There will be no PS5 consoles on store shelves at launch (although there's plenty of DualSense controllers out and about) and Sony warns consumers not to line up outside of retailers in hopes of securing a system. Anyone who pre-ordered (or ordered) a system will still be able to pick it up at the store, though.

"In the interest of keeping our gamers, retailers, and staff safe amidst COVID-19, today we are confirming that all day-of launch sales will be conducted through the online stores of our retail partners," Sony's Sid Shuman said on the PlayStation Blog.

"No units will be available in-store for purchase on launch day (November 12 or November 19, depending on your region) - please don't plan on camping out or lining up at your local retailer on launch day in hopes of finding a PS5 console for purchase."

Sony hasn't commented on exact availability, but sources say that Sony wants to produce as many as 8.2 million consoles throughout Q3-Q4 (October 2020 - March 31, 2021). Other sources say Sony is shipping millions of PS5s to the United States via air freight to ensure ample supply.

Sony has publicly said they believe the PS5 will beat the PS4's 7.6 million launch-year sales.