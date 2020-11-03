All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
GIVEAWAY: ASRock B460 Steel Legend Motherboards and Goodies!

Pokemon Go has made over $4 billion in revenue in the last 4 years

Pokemon Go has generated a whopping $4 billion in revenues since its launch in 2016, and mtx made $1 billion in 2020 alone.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Nov 3 2020 7:14 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Pokemon Go has raked in a whopping $4 billion in lifetime monetization revenues, analyst firm SensorTower reports.

Pokemon Go has made over $4 billion in revenue in the last 4 years 24 | TweakTown.com

Four years after its release and Pokemon Go is still a huge powerhouse hit. The game pulled in over $1 billion in earnings in 2020, pushing total cumulative worldwide revenues to $4.2 billion. The F2P AR sensation has been downloaded 600 million times on mobile devices, but Android made up 53% of earnings, or $2.2 billion, whereas iOS hit 47% with $1.9 billion.

Interestingly enough, the United States made up the most of the earnings. The U.S. generated 33.6% or total revenues or $1.5 billion. The consistent surge throughout 2020 owes to lots of in-game content and updates, including paid ticketed events every month, new raids, tons of in-game monetization, and more.

Buy at Amazon

Pokemon Shield - Nintendo Switch

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$56.00
$56.23-$59.75
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/3/2020 at 6:50 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:sensortower.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.