Monopoly Go made $6 billion faster than any other mobile game in history

Scopely's Monopoly Go has raked in tons of cash since its release, accumulating over $6 billion in revenue quicker than any other mobile game in history.

Hasbro and Scopely make history with their mega-popular mobile game based on the Parker Bros. classic.

Monopoly Go has made a fortune that would make even Rich Uncle Pennybags envious. According to data from analyst firm Sensor Tower, the Monopoly Go mobile game broke $6 billion revenue threshold faster than any other mobile game--conquering hits like Honor of Kings and Monster Strike with its speed.

Estimates show that Monopoly Go passed the $6 billion mark in 1,275 days, or roughly 3 and a half years, beating the closest competitor by over a year. Interestingly enough, Monopoly Go has only been on the market for 1,014 days. Sensor Tower notes that the timeframe doesn't include advertising revenue, and only in-app purchases are reflected. The game is said to generate $200 million in revenue per month--to put this number into perspective, a company like Rockstar Games earns anywhere from $150 - $200 million every quarter from Grand Theft Auto games.

Sensor Tower says that Monopoly Go is the 14th highest-grossing mobile game of all time by in-app purchases on the Google Play and App Stores.

Scopely has proven to be one of the most advantageous acquisitions of Saudi Arabia's Savvy Games Group, and its most recent purchase with Niantic (the group responsible for Pokemon Go) will also help surge its mobile presence. Saudi Arabia's PIF, which funds Savvy's operations, is also set to have significant influence over Electronic Arts as part of a $55 billion leveraged buyout that will take EA under private ownership.