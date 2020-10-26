NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Radeon RX 6800 XT leaked results: faster than GeForce RTX 3080 at 4K

AMD's new Big Navi Radeon RX 6800 XT leaked benchmarks see it crush the GeForce RTX 3080 in 4K rasterization, loses in ray tracing.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Oct 26 2020 8:29 PM CDT
We're getting awfully close to Big Navi's huge release with the next-gen Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards, with some leaked 3DMark results showing it easily beating the GeForce RTX 3080.

The new benchmarks are for 3DMark FireStrike Ultra and FireStrike Extreme, as well as the TimeSpy Extreme and TimeSpy benchmarks. AMD's new Radeon RX 6800 XT crushes NVIDIA's new Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 in FireStrike Ultra and FireStrike Extreme, while losing to the RTX 3080 in TimeSpy Expreme and TimeSpy.

This would mean the new Radeon RX 6800 XT is around 56% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti and 22% faster than the RTX 3080 -- but this is only 3DMark. This isn't a blanket "OMG the Radeon RX 6800 XT is way faster than the RTX 3080" but more so "these are the very latest leaked numbers on the RX 6800 XT" and they're specifically in a synthetic benchmark, which is not indicative of real-world gaming.

Still, it's exciting to see -- and I seriously can't wait to get my hands-on Big Navi samples real soon.

