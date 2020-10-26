NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

AMD's new Ryzen 5 5600X costs $299, battles Core i9-10900K at $600+

AMD's mid-range Ryzen 5 5600X is shaping up to be a powerhouse for $299, beating the Core i9-10900K that costs at least $550.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Oct 26 2020 7:38 PM CDT
AMD is about to give everyone a reason to remember, remember the 5th of November with the release of Zen 3 -- and I think one of the most special Zen 3-based processors will be the Ryzen 5 5600X.

The new Ryzen 5 5600X is a new 6-core / 12-thread CPU on the Zen 3 architecture with base CPU clocks of 3.7GHz and boost clocks of up to 4.6GHz on an easy 65W TDP. In some new PassMark CPU Mark benchmark scores, we see that the single-thread performance on the Ryzen 5 5600X that costs nearly twice as much.

More importantly is that this shows us the incredible IPC improvement on the Zen 3 architecture over the Zen 2 architecture that powers the current Ryzen 3000 series CPUs. The higher-end Ryzen 7 5800X, Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 9 5950X processors will be even better -- this is just what to expect from the $299 chip.

AMD's new Zen 3-powered Ryzen 5000 series processors launch on November 5.

NEWS SOURCE:cpubenchmark.net

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

