AMD's new Ryzen 5 5600X costs $299, battles Core i9-10900K at $600+

AMD's mid-range Ryzen 5 5600X is shaping up to be a powerhouse for $299, beating the Core i9-10900K that costs at least $550.

AMD is about to give everyone a reason to remember, remember the 5th of November with the release of Zen 3 -- and I think one of the most special Zen 3-based processors will be the Ryzen 5 5600X.

The new Ryzen 5 5600X is a new 6-core / 12-thread CPU on the Zen 3 architecture with base CPU clocks of 3.7GHz and boost clocks of up to 4.6GHz on an easy 65W TDP. In some new PassMark CPU Mark benchmark scores, we see that the single-thread performance on the Ryzen 5 5600X that costs nearly twice as much.

More importantly is that this shows us the incredible IPC improvement on the Zen 3 architecture over the Zen 2 architecture that powers the current Ryzen 3000 series CPUs. The higher-end Ryzen 7 5800X, Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 9 5950X processors will be even better -- this is just what to expect from the $299 chip.

AMD's new Zen 3-powered Ryzen 5000 series processors launch on November 5.