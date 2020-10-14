NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
GIVEAWAY: Get in the game with XPG - keyboard, headset and mouse pad

Check out this teardown of a Quest 2 headset

The Oculus Quest 2 is a complicated device. We know that because someone already tore one apart within hours of receiving theirs.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Wed, Oct 14 2020 10:48 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Facebook started delivering Quest 2 headsets to eager customers on October 13, but before most people could get their hands-on one, someone in Japan ripped the guts out of theirs. It's pretty amazing to see how Facebook put the whole thing together.

Check out this teardown of a Quest 2 headset 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

In the early hours of October 13, Twitter user GOROman posted a live stream video of an Oculus Quest 2 teardown followed by a series of close-up images of some of the internals. The pictures give us a bit of insight into the hardware in Quest 2, and the video shows just how complicated this device is.

In the first picture, you can see the entire assembly with the front cover removed. In the center, we see a small blower-style fan with a shroud to direct the air across the center of the primary board.

Check out this teardown of a Quest 2 headset 02 | TweakTown.com

The next image shows the fan and shroud removed, which exposes an interesting fan-shaped heat sink. Facebook's design team probably chose that shape to maximize the minimal space in the headset. The board that the cooler is mounted to is also relatively small, with many of the components tying to it with flat ribbon cables.

A chip with the Micron logo lies under the heat sink, and a SanDisk flash memory chip sits next to it. The markings on the flash chip indicate that it is a SanDisk 64GB iNAND-8521 with 3D NAND technology and a UFS2.1 interface.

Check out this teardown of a Quest 2 headset 04 | TweakTown.com

The teardown video shows that Quest 2 is an extremely complicated piece of hardware. It took the technician nearly 30 minutes to get the front cover off to expose the internal components. And it took them another hour to complete the full teardown. Reassembly took the better part of an additional hour.

If you've got a couple of hours to kill, here's a link to the replay.

Buy at Amazon

Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery and Carrying Case for Enhanced

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$129.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/14/2020 at 10:47 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.