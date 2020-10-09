NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Global TV shipments are at an all-time high, for obvious reasons

Samsung and LG lead the way, with global TV shipments hit 'historical high' because there are more people at home right now.

Published Fri, Oct 9 2020 9:33 PM CDT
I'm sure you know someone, or at least know someone who knows someone who purchased a new TV during the last 9 months with the huge COVID-19 lock downs worldwide.

Well, it appears global TV shipments are at an all-time high in Q3 2020, with a new report from TrendForce indicating that 62 million TVs were shipped in the quarter. This is a jump of just under 13% from the same period of 2019, and up nearly 39% over Q2 2020.

Samsung and LG lead the global TV shipments, with TrendForce noting that the demand in the US alone was over 20%, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and millions of Americans sitting at home. The uptick in demand for Q3 2020 over the quarter before it, is because the COVID-19 pandemic wrecked havoc on the entire supply chain.

Some of those issues are disappearing, so TVs are flowing into retailers and warehouses, and are being sold at record rates. TCL, Hisense, and Xiaomi all noticed huge increases in the amount of TVs that they shipped worldwide, respectively.

Breaking down the year-over-year global TV shipments:

  • TCL: 52.7%
  • Samsung: 36.4%
  • Xiaomi: 22.9%
  • Hisense: 19%
  • LGE: 6.7%
