ASUS claims the #1 position in OLED monitor market share with 21.9%

ASUS has announced that it has claimed the No. 1 position in global OLED monitor market share, which has surged throughout 2025, to a leading 21.9% market share.

In a report from TrendForce on November 18, we learned that global OLED monitor shipments hit 644,000 units in Q3 2025, which is up 12% quarter-over-quarter, and up 65% year-over-year. TrendForce also projects that total 2025 OLED monitor shipments will hit 2.62 million units, representing 84% growth from 2024.

ASUS announced: "ASUS today announced that it has claimed the No. 1 position in global OLED monitor market share, following a surge in sales throughout 2025. According to independent market research firm TrendForce, ASUS now holds an estimated 21.9% share, surpassing competitors and cementing its leadership in this fast-growing market".

A chart from TrendForce for Q3 2025 shows that ASUS has 21.9% branded OLED monitor market share, Samsung with 18%, MSI with 14.4%, LG with 12.9%, and 32.7% for all other brands. ASUS moved ahead of Samsung this year, as ASUS has a slew of products in the wild with OLED displays, including its ROG gaming displays, ProArt OLED monitors for creators, as well as portable and foldable dual-screen monitors.

Samsung's shipments were good throughout Q1 to Q3 2025, with volumes more focused on flagship models earlier in the year, but TrendForce notes that new Samsung model production increased in 2H 2025 as the company was preparing for sales later this year. MSI climbed up into third place this year, offering over 20 mid-to-high-end models, focusing more on 4K displays.

LG with its 12.9% market share in 2025 -- even though it makes OLED panels itself -- recovered after a dip earlier on in Q2 2025 that was due to production site transition and relocating its factory. We should expect a higher placement for LG in the coming months with new models, as well as the promotions for its new 45-inch OLED displays.