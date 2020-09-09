AMD to introduce next-gen Zen 3 CPU architecture on October 8

AMD teases that it will be hosting an event to tease its Zen 3 CPU architecture on October 8, Big Navi RDNA 2 event on October 28.

AMD announced that it will unveiling its next-gen Zen 3 CPU architecture and desktop Ryzen 4000 series CPUs at a new event on October 8.

We should expect a bunch of Ryzen 4000 seires desktop processors to be unveiled, and a deep dive on the new Zen 3 architecture itself. AMD has dubbed this event: "Next Generation Ryzen Desktop Processors".

Just over two weeks later on October 28, AMD will unveil its next-gen RDNA 2-based "Big Navi" Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards. We've just seen leaks that tease the Radeon RX 6000 series engineering sample with 16GB of VRAM, you can read more about that here.