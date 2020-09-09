NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

AMD to introduce next-gen Zen 3 CPU architecture on October 8

AMD teases that it will be hosting an event to tease its Zen 3 CPU architecture on October 8, Big Navi RDNA 2 event on October 28.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Sep 9 2020 11:09 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD announced that it will unveiling its next-gen Zen 3 CPU architecture and desktop Ryzen 4000 series CPUs at a new event on October 8.

AMD to introduce next-gen Zen 3 CPU architecture on October 8 09 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

We should expect a bunch of Ryzen 4000 seires desktop processors to be unveiled, and a deep dive on the new Zen 3 architecture itself. AMD has dubbed this event: "Next Generation Ryzen Desktop Processors".

Just over two weeks later on October 28, AMD will unveil its next-gen RDNA 2-based "Big Navi" Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards. We've just seen leaks that tease the Radeon RX 6000 series engineering sample with 16GB of VRAM, you can read more about that here.

Buy at Amazon

Sabrent 4TB Rocket Q4 NVMe PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 Internal SSD (SB-RKTQ4-4TB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$749.99
$749.99$749.99$749.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/9/2020 at 8:34 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.